Center Stage Theater announces ‘Colors of Love’



COURTESY PHOTOS

Transforms Through Arts Theater has been preparing for its seventh annual Valentine’s Day dance show at the Center Stage Theater.

SANTA BARBARA — Transform Through Arts Theater will present the seventh annual “Colors of Love 2022” at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo.

The seventh annual Valentine’s Day dance show will feature professional dancers and singers, who blend their talents into an expression of love. Acts will range from Latin dance to belly dance, Argentine tango, Samba, swing and more.

The program will feature singers such as Terrill Williams Carter.

General admission tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets are $25 for students.

To purchase tickets, go to centerstagetheater.org.

Proceeds will benefit Arts Without Limits, a nonprofit that helps artists of any discipline. For more information, see awolsb.org.

There is no late seating at Center Stage Theater.

Masks are required for all audience members. They’re also required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result, taken within 72 hours before the show, along with a photo ID.

The performances will also be available through a livestream. A livestream ticket is required to access the feed, and the viewing will only be available during the show.

— Katherine Zehnder