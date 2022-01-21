Center Stage Theater announces programs

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Center Stage Theater hosts a variety of music, dance and dramatic programs.

An Aaron Copland opera, a one-man show and a dance performance are on the calendar at Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo.

There is no late seating at the Santa Barbara theater.

Masks are required for all audience members. They’re also required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result, taken within 72 hours before the show, along with a photo ID.

All performances will also be available through a livestream. A livestream ticket is required to access the feed, and the viewing will only be available during performance times.

To purchase tickets, go to centerstagetheater.org.

Here are the shows.

“THE TENDER LAND”

The Westmont College Music Department will perform “The Tender Land,” an Aaron Copland opera filled with stories of hope, community, love and discovery.

The program is at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 and 29.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for military/seniors.

“REPTILE”

Delilah Productions will present a “Reptile,” a one-man show written and performed by Matt Talbot, at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5 and 2 p.m. Feb. 6.

In “Reptile,” a white man struggles with the image of the country he loves through personal stories, the history he was taught in school, and the sins of the past that have shaped him and the country.

The program is directed by Larry Campbell.

Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $10 for students and the livestream.

“COLORS OF LOVE”

Transform Through Arts Theater will present the seventh annual “Colors of Love 2022” at 8 p.m. Feb. 12.

The seventh annual Valentine’s Day dance show will feature professional dancers and singers, who blend their talents into an expression of love. Acts will range from Latin dance to belly dance, Argentine tango, Samba, swing and more.

The program will feature singers such as Terrill Williams Carter.

General admission tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets are $25 for students.

Proceeds will benefit Arts Without Limits, a nonprofit that helps artists of any discipline. For more information, see awolsb.org.

