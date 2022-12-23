Center Stage Theater announces winter programs

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

A variety of programming graces the Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo.

SANTA BARBARA — Tonight’s concert by Grammy nominee David Arkenstone and his friends sets the stage for winter programs at Center Stage Theater.

Mr. Arkenstone will perform at 9:30 p.m. at the theater, which is upstairs at Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara.

The concert will feature holiday music, some of Mr. Arkentstone’s hits and the debut of his recent neoclassical compositions with strings, flutes and percussion.

Other programs include:

— “The Gin Game” on Feb. 2-5. Katie Marden and Ed Giron star in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play about two people dealing with their mortality, what’s left behind and what’s ahead.

— “Anima, Theater of the Feminine Underground” on Feb. 14. Ten women will share their inner worlds, including their hopes, dreams, demons and hard-won wisdom through dance, song and spoken word.

To purchase tickets, go centerstagetheater.org.

— Dave Mason