Center Stage Theater launches ‘Personal Stories’

SANTA BARBARA — While Center Stage Theater remains closed along with other local venues due to COVID-19, the theater is launching its “Personal Stories” digital series. Directed by Maggie Mixcell, “Personal Series” is a pay-per-view video series featuring true stories by local authors performed by the authors at Center Stage.

According to a news release, stories in the series’ Group 1 include “The Bargain” by Cody Minnick Free, “Scarcity and Abundance: The Tale of Two Coats” by Deborah Holmes, “Irrational Fear of Spoilers” by Tania Israel, “My Jewish Beard” by Daniel M. Jaffe, and “Operation #787: New York” by Craig Ugoretz.

Tickets for “Personal Stories” can be purchased at centerstagetheater.org.