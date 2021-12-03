Center Stage Theater plans holiday season

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Center Square Theater in Paseo Nuevo has announced three holiday season programs.

Center Stage Theater is presenting several Christmas performances — everything from gospel music to a show with 44 dancers.

The theater is upstairs at Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara.

You can purchase tickets at centerstagetheater.org.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test (within 72 hours of the performance) is required.

Photos IDs and masks are required for all audience members.

For all performances, late seating is on a limited basis, or it is not allowed once the performance begins.

FIRST CHRISTMAS CONCERT

At 3 p.m. Sunday, the theater’s First Annual Christmas Concert will feature the Innerlight Gospel Choir.

Dauri Kennedy, a performer and voice teacher, will present a traditional pageant with herself, students and friends. It will be an afternoon of classical, gospel and pop music to celebrate the Christmas season.

General admission is $18. Tickets for children 12 and under are $6.50.

“FLOURISH”

At 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16, the Momentum Dance Company will present “Flourish.”

“Flourish” is a preview of MDC’s national award-winning competitive company’s dances on display for the local community, friends and family to experience. This year’s performance will be the company’s largest cast ever, with 44 dancers ages 5 to 18.

The 90-minute performance includes tap, hip-hop, jazz and contemporary dance with choreography from the MDC faculty, including Pablo Gatica, Jaylyn Vaughan, Carly Visger, Landry Breaux and Betsy Woyach, the MDC’ director.

“CLARA IN THE LAND OF SWEETS”

At 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18, Inspire Dance Santa Barbara will present the story of “Clara In The Land of Sweets.”

The story begins with Clara receiving a nutcracker doll from her aunt at a party. She then falls asleep and dreams of her travels through the Snow Kingdom and the Land of Sweets as a ballerina.

This presentation is enjoyable for all ages and features performers ages 3 to 17. Tickets cost $18 for general admission and $15 for seniors and children 12 and younger.

For more information, contact Inspire Dance Santa Barbara at 805-770-5295 or info@inspiredancesb.com.

