Center Stage Theater presents ‘Fantasyland’

SANTA BARBARA — “Fantasyland,” performed by the Dance with Harout Performance Company, is being presented virtually March 20 through April 4 by Center Stage Theater.

Directed and choreographed by Harout Aristakessian, the performance includes dances in genres of hip hop, jazz, funk and burlesque, according to a news release. In “Fantasyland,” the bridge between reality and fantasy becomes interchangeable. It’s a place where stereotypes are deconstructed and societal rules are broken.

The dance pieces were filmed at Center Stage Theater with COVID safety precautions and have been compiled into a video presentation. The event is a benefit for the Center Stage Theater and the Dance with Harout Performance Company.

Tickets start at $10. To purchase, go to centerstagetheater.org.To learn more about Dance with Harout Performance Company, visit facebook.com/dancewithharout.

— Gerry Fall