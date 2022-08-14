Center Stage Theater to present ‘Les Femmes Fatales’ on Aug. 25

Bonsoir! Bonsoir! Center Stage Theater is partnering with Santa Barbara drag stars BellaDonna and Miss Kitty Willows to create “Les Femmes Fatales at Center Stage, Encore!” a drag revue and cabaret at Center Stage Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo.

The revue will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the downtown Santa Barbara venue. Tickets are available at www.centerstagetheater.org or by calling 805-963-0408.

This production is considered PG-15 and contains suggestive material and language.

For several years, Center Stage Theater produced and hosted the French Festival in Oak Park, which served as a fundraiser for Center Stage and other organizations during this time.

One festival favorite for patrons and performers was “Les Femmes Fatales Drag Revue,” which ended the French Festival each night with a grande finale flourish like no other.

Meanwhile, fast forward to today. The ever-resilient “little black box theater that could” needed a way to compensate for lost time from the pandemic. And since squeezing an entire festival into the theater was out of the question, Teri Ball, executive director of Center Stage Theater, had an idea — “Let’s do a drag show!”

Enter “Les Femmes Fatales at Center Stage, Encore!” Ms. Ball contacted two drag queens who helped put the drag revue together in the past, BellaDonna and Miss Kitty Willows, and a show was born. The two will act as co-producers on the creative side of the show, along with Jim Sirianni, who will be the liaison between the performance and Center Stage Theater. Mr. Sirianni will also serve as host for the event.

“We are excited to be putting this show together because it reconnects us to our beloved French Festival and the warm embrace of the community. We will be featuring Les Femmes drag show as well as other cabaret-style acts to present an immersive experience, transporting you to the streets of Paris!” said co-producer BellaDonna.

The drag revue will be a nod to the burlesque/cabaret-style shows dating back more than 130 years. ”Les Femmes Fatales at Center Stage, Encore!” will feature everything from life-size paper doll dresses to accordion music, show tunes and lots and lots of wig tape.

