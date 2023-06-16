Center to host reading of ‘The Sign Catcher’

SANTA MARIA — The Cultural and Creative Arts Center of the Santa Maria Valley (aka Corazón del Pueblo) will host a reading June 23 to celebrate Otilio Quintero’s new book “The Sign Catcher.”

Latino celebrities will speak at the event, which is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Santa Maria Town Center, 371 Town Center E., Santa Maria.

The celebrities include actress Elpidia Carrillo (“Predator” and “Nine Lives”), actor Jesse Borrego (“Blood In Blood Out” and “Vida”) and

actor Danny Villareal (“Stand and Deliver”).

“The Sign Catcher” is about Mr. Quintero’s evolution from his origins as a poor and at-risk youth in the San Joaquin Valley. The book covers his trip with Mayan Indians, brush with incarceration with the New Jersey prison system and his achievements as a youth and community activist focused on preventing violence. He has worked with social justice leaders such as the late singer, actor and human rights activist Harry Belafonte; the late Native American peace activist Dennis Banks and Dolores Huerta, co-founder of United Farm Workers.

— Dave Mason