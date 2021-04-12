Central Coast Film Society seeks entries in high school film, photo, media contest

The Central Coast Film Society’s “Never Stop Creating” competition is looking for films, podcasts, screenplays, photos and more produced by Central Coast high school students. Submissions are free and are open through Thursday.

“Everything is free for the students and the audience. We want to make sure that their outstanding work is recognized and rewarded, and we want that opportunity to be given to everyone regardless of where on the Central Coast they are from,” said Daniel Lahr, executive director for the film society.

Members of the film society will select entries to present at the student showcase May 1-2.

“The ‘Never Stop Creating’ Student Challenge is not only an opportunity to celebrate Central Coast students who found (safe) ways to continue creating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sarah Risley, film society board member.

“It’s also an opportunity to celebrate the heart of the central coast community, from professional judges volunteering their time and expertise, to the generous sponsors who donated $600 in student scholarships, this is what makes our community special.”

Winners receive $100 scholarships in the following categories: film, podcasting, screenwriting/storytelling, photography and highlight reel.

An extra $100 scholarship goes to the winner of the People’s Choice Award, which audience members will vote on online.

Entries that make it to the showcase will be judged by: Randi Barros, lecturer in Cal Poly’s Interdisciplinary Studies in Liberal Arts; Skye McLennan, festival director for the San Luis Obispo Film Festival; Ken Napzok, podcastor, author and YouTube producer and host; Sheryl Franciskovich, publisher and creative director for SLO LIFE Magazine; Chris Lambert, creator of Your Own Backyard podcast and freelance journalist; Josh Ernstrom, digital media producer for PG&E; and Chris Burkard, international photographer and filmmaker.

“Above all, we know that the students who participate will receive invaluable insights, constructive feedback and encouragement from this esteemed panel of judges,” Ms. Risley said.

Submissions must be created during the pandemic (March 2020-April 2021) from high school students in Monterey County, San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County and Ventura County.

All work should be rated G, PG or PG-13 and available for public viewing online or during a future in-person event.

To submit a creative work or learn more, go to centralcoastfilmsociety.org/never-stop-creating-challenge.html.

— Annelise Hanshaw