Central Coast wine competition taking entries

The Central Coast Home Winemaking Competition, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair, is now accepting entries.

The competition will take place in May and feature wines made from both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The wines are separated into six categories: white, rose/blanc, red, dessert, wines made with fruit other than grapes, and sparkling.

The categories are then separated into classes by varietal.

Judges evaluate each entry according to appearance, aromatics and taste.

The registration period is now through April 23 and is $7 per entry. Register at cmsfw.fairmanager.com.

For more information visit www.midstatefair.com/fair.

— Gerry Fall