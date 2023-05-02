Central Library construction approaches new phase

The construction project at the Central Library is progressing to a new phase this spring.

The library, which is at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara, will be temporarily closed May 8-11 due to scheduled work on the ADA elevator project.

The construction work will impact air quality, so staff and the public will not be able to access the library during this work.

Because the Faulkner Galleries are on a separate HVAC system and can be sealed off from the rest of the library, the galleries will remain open.

All scheduled programming, including early literacy classes and special events, is unaffected. Room rentals will continue as planned. The Faulkner Galleries will be open and available for art viewing during Central Library’s regular open hours, except for scheduled room rentals, but seating and study space are unavailable.

The Library on the Go van will have a pop-up stop on the Anapamu block of State Street from 9:45 – 11:30 a.m. May 10.

Holds pickup for items at Central Library will not be accessible during this time, but pickup by dates will be extended. Patrons may request their holds be routed to Eastside or Montecito libraries in advance via their online account in the library catalog or by speaking with staff before transit.

Book drops will remain open. But since the Santa Barbara Public Library doesn’t charge overdue fines and the items will not be able to fill requests for other patrons during this time, library staff encourage patrons to keep their items, as there will be limited space to store returned items during the closure period.

SBPL Works! appointments, literacy tutoring space, computer use, printing, microfilm access, and reference assistance will be unavailable at Central Library during the closure. Staff encourage patrons to use the Eastside Library for these services. Library staff will be available via Santa Barbara Public Library’s main phone line and chat service during business hours.

The Michael Towbes Library Plaza construction project will also reach a new milestone next week.

Construction crews will begin laying the pavers, including the path to the Anapamu Entrance, on May 5. While crews complete that work, the main entrance to Central Library from Anapamu Street will be closed for approximately four to six weeks. Patrons can still enter Central Library from the Library Avenue Entrance near the City Parking Lot No. 7 off Anacapa Street.

The new Michael Towbes Plaza and accessible elevator are scheduled to be completed later this year.

