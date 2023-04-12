Central Library reopens main level

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Central Library remains open during construction.

SANTA BARBARA — After weeks of closure due to construction, the Santa Barbara Public Library has reopened the Central Library’s main level.

Patrons now have access to fiction, DVDs, and audiobooks on CDs for browsing, as well as computer workstations and copying/printing services.

Despite challenges, the Central Library remained open during construction, and the library system has increased programming at the Eastside Library and its outreach initiatives in the community. Central Library’s programs and activities are bustling with opportunities for all ages.

Visit SBPLibrary.org for event schedules and locations.

The Central Library is at 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

— Caleb Beeghly