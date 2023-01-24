Central Library reopens upper level

SANTA BARBARA — Beginning today, visitors can go upstairs again at the Central Library.

Construction work at the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., has progressed to the point that people can go up to the upper level. So patrons will have full access to the nonfiction, graphic novels and young adult collections as well as the microfilm machine and local history archives.

Public computers are available for library cardholders on the upper level. Printing from public computers as well as personal wireless devices has also been restored.

There are three construction projects at the Central Library, and they all started in July: the renovation of the Library Plaza, the construction of a new accessible elevator in the center of the library, and a new staff workspace on the lower level. Construction is expected to be completed this fall.

— Dave Mason