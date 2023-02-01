Central Library temporarily closed

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Central Library in Santa Barbara remains closed because of air quality concerns related to construction.

SANTA BARBARA — The Central Library will remain closed the rest of this week due to unanticipated construction impacts.

But the library, located at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara, is expected to reopen next Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara Public Library will continue with modified operations.

There was a critical failure of the dust mitigation for the elevator work Jan. 25 in the center of Central Library. In a cautious response, the library modified operations to protect the health and safety of the staff and patrons.

Central Library will remain closed while the air quality and construction plans are assessed and monitored.

Staff are unavailable to answer the Library’s main phone line, but patrons can contact library staff using the library’s chat during regular hours on the website (library.santabarbaraca.gov), texting 805- 273-8916, or calling the Eastside Library at 805-963-3727 or the Montecito Library at 805-969-5063.

Patrons with holds ready for pickup at Central Library will be extended through the closure.

Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery is on a separate HVAC system, and room rental events scheduled are not impacted by the closure. But the galleries will be closed for art viewing outside of reserved times.

— Caleb Beeghly