Central Library to be closed on Tuesday

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Public Library’s central location at 40 E. Anapamu St. will be closed to the public Tuesday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The actual holiday is on Monday, but the library is always closed on Mondays.

In 2021, the Central Library closed the Saturday before the Monday holidays to allow staff to observe the holiday. However, for many families, Saturday is the only day their schedules allow them to visit the Library.

The Library- on-the-Go van outreach stops will operate as scheduled, and all off-site and outdoor programming will continue.

Montecito and Carpinteria libraries will be open for regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Montecito and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Carpinteria. The county branches received additional funding from the county of Santa Barbara to maintain open hours, and as result, they are able to remain open

Patrons can visit these locations for up to 30 minutes to browse for materials, ask questions or use the computers and internet.

For more information, visit sbplibrary.org.

– Marilyn McMahon