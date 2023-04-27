CEO: Santa Barbara Zoo is doing well

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Rich Block, the Santa Barbara Zoo president and CEO, shares updates, including financial numbers, at the State of Zoo breakfast Wednesday. The newest animal at the zoo is a male red panda who will soon be in his habitat for the public to enjoy.

You could hear the birds chirping and animals rumbling around at the Santa Barbara Zoo as community members arrived Wednesday morning to hear Rich Block, the zoo’s president and CEO, share some good news during the State of Zoo breakfast.

Mr. Block reported on progress with financial and conservation efforts to zoo members during the annual presentation.

A major update has been the zoo’s signing of the memorandum with Cal State Channel Islands, which will open a new conservation center on the Camarillo school’s campus for the zoo to use.

One of the newest members of the Santa Barbara Zoo is a male red panda, who was given to the zoo by Trevor Zoo at Millbrook School in New York. The panda is not currently in his habitat and living behind the scenes of the zoo while his habitat is renovated.

The zoo hopes to continue to be a source of refuge for many native and imported animals from around the world. With the addition of the new center at Cal State Channel Islands, this is making the dream more possible.

Financially, Mr. Block reported that the zoo was working in a positive direction after a couple years of recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual 2022 report was shared, showing around a 5% profit margin. The zoo hopes to see an increase in profits to aid the conservation and constant expansion of the zoo.

Additionally, Mr. Block reiterated the announcement of the new board members of the Board of Directors: Yvette Birch Giller, Angela Sanchez, Bradley G. Vernon and Karen Wintringham.

If you would like to visit the zoo or learn more about the zoo’s various projects, visit sbzoo.org.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com