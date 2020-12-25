CHACHAKOS, Lisa Ann

Lisa Ann Chachakos, 56, of Santa Barbara CA, lost her battle to Cancer December 11, 2020.

Lisa Ann Chachakos was born to Darlene Chachakos and Bill Chachakos on December 18th, 1963. Lisa has five children: Kristina Murillo (Velasquez), Billy, Brandon, Bradley and Ashley Wick.

Lisa attended Marymount School & Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

Lisa was very affectionate. She was always smiling, laughing and enjoying the little things in life. Lisa gave off a warm comforting feeling making any stranger feel welcomed. She made sure to constantly remind family and friends how much she loved and cared for them. Lisa enjoyed roller skating, going to the beach, cooking, going on drives, watching movies, listening to oldies and spending quality time with family and friends.

Lisa is survived by her father Bill Chachakos, Uncle Jim Chachakos, Sisters Linda Michael, Dena Chachakos, Brother Gus Chachakos. Daughters Kristina Velasquez, Ashley Wick. Sons Billy, Brandon, Bradley Wick. Grandchildren Isaak, Infinity, Angelina, Destiny, Serenity Velasquez, Sadie Wick and Zaiden Rivera.

Lisa is proceeded in death by her mother Darlene Chachakos, Brother Leroy Cromer, Grandparents Toula and Gust Chachakos.

Lisa was a gentle soul that will be missed by many. Lisa’s passing is a loss to her family and her many friends. She is loved and will be remembered.