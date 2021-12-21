CHACON, Perfecto

Perfecto “Pete” Chacon died peacefully at Sarah House in Santa Barbara, CA on November 25, 2021. He was born in Santa Barbara and spent his entire life of 94 years in the community that he so loved. Pete was the eldest of 6 children and attended local schools. Just before graduating from high school, he decided to join the US Army where he spent one and a half years stationed in Guam.

After returning from serving his country, Pete married his beloved wife of 64 years, Guadalupe (Gonzales) Chacon. He worked and retired as a supervisor clerk from Delco Electronics after 35 years. Pete treasured his home, enjoyed gardening and collecting things. An avid Dodger fan, he loved and cherished his entire extended family. His family was the most

important thing.

Pete is survived by his children: William (Rachael) Chacon and Rose (Danny) Soliman; grandchildren, Jacob, Rebecca, Jason and Nicole; siblings, Lydia Martinez and Ricardo (Mary Ellen) Chacon; 7 great-grandchildren. His grandchildren were Pete’s greatest joy. He was filled with love and delight when he was able to see them and their spouses.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church followed immediately by the committal service at Calvary Cemetery where the Military Honor Guard will recognize Pete’s service to his country.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo de Rey Funeral Services.