Chalk it up to creativity

Visitors continue to admire pastels in front of mission
Bold, colorful images from last weekend’s I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival continue to grace the pavement in front of the Santa Barbara Mission.
A large number of visitors Thursday morning snapped photos and admired the pastel images of animals, people and even a classic car.
The images will remain there until they fade away under the sun.
Last weekend’s festival, which saw an estimated average of 8,000 people a day last weekend, was produced by the Children’s Creative Project, a nonprofit arts education program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.
