Chalk it up to creativity

Visitors continue to admire pastels in front of mission

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Katie Lovelace’s pastel painting graces the edge of the Santa Barbara Mission’s pavement.



Bold, colorful images from last weekend’s I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival continue to grace the pavement in front of the Santa Barbara Mission.

A large number of visitors Thursday morning snapped photos and admired the pastel images of animals, people and even a classic car.

The images will remain there until they fade away under the sun.

At left, the pastel images include this painting by Marcel van Luit. At right, this image was created by featured artist Dawn Morrison Wagner.

Colorful paintings grace the pavement in front of the Santa Barbara Mission.

At left, this ship was among the images. At right, visitors on Thursday morning admire the art.

At left, Jay Schwartz created this scene. At right, various scenes, including a classic car, are featured in the paintings at the Santa Barbara Mission.

Last weekend’s festival, which saw an estimated average of 8,000 people a day last weekend, was produced by the Children’s Creative Project, a nonprofit arts education program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

— Dave Mason