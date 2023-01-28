Chamber of commerce plans mixer

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce plans to host a chamber mixer and open house Feb. 9 at CALM.

The event will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South C St.

The chamber describes the mixer as a place to make new friends, enjoy snacks and drinks, and be entered for a chance to win a local prize. You can also meet the team at CALM, tour office and therapy spaces, and learn about how CALM is serving families throughout Lompoc.

CALM’s mission is to prevent childhood trauma and heal children and families. CALM envisions safe communities where every family is supported and every child thrives.

Those planning to attend the mixer are asked to RSVP by Feb. 3 by calling 805-741-7460 or emailing smclean@calm4kids.org.

For more about CALM, go to calm4kids.org.

— Caleb Beeghly