Chamber to announce scholarship winner

CARPINTERIA — The Jr. Carpinterian of the Year Scholarship winner will be announced at 4 p.m. Monday at the Seal Sand Box.

The three scholarship finalists are Lucia Alarcon and Laura Flores, both students at Carpinteria High School, and Luke Williams, who attends Bishop Garcia Diego High School in Santa Barbara. All three will be honored during the Reveal ceremony, which is being organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal and Carpinteria Mayor Wade Nomura will be among the elected officials at the event. Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and Mayor Nomura will present resolutions and certificates to the honorees.

The Jr. Carpinterian of the Year will receive a $4,000 scholarship, and the other two finalists will each get $1,500 scholarships.

The Jr. Carpinterian of the Year Scholarship application was made available to any graduating senior who lives in the Carpinteria Valley.

Monday’s event will be outdoor and socially distanced. Masks are required.

The South Coast Chamber, which extends from Carpinteria to Goleta, will also honor the Jr. Carpinterian of the Year winner and the other two finalists at the 63rd Carpinteria Community Awards on Oct. 23 at Pacifica Graduate Institute. The gala will also recognize the Carpinterian of the Year, two Teachers of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Ambassador of the Year.

For more information, email joyce@sbscchamber.com or call 805-967-2500, ext. 106.

— Dave Mason