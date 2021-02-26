Chamber to host Carpinteria ‘State of the City’

CARPINTERIA — The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual State of the City for Carpinteria from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on March 19.

During the meeting, officials will provide an update on the business landscape of the city and share information about Carpinteria’s community and government. With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, officials said in a press release that this information is “more crucial than ever.”

The event will feature a number of guest speakers, including Carpinteria Mayor Wade Nomura, City Manager Dave Durflinger, the Superintendent of the Carpinteria Unified School District Diana Rigby and Dr. Peter Rupert, professor of economics at UCSB.

Carpinteria will be the first city featured in a four-part series. Officials aim to feature Santa Barbara in April, Goleta in May and a State of the County in June.

The meeting will be streamed live from Carpinteria on LinkedIn, and the event is free to the public. To register, visit goletachamber.com/events/details/2021-carpinteria-state-of-the-city.



— Madison Hirneisen