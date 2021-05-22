CHAMLEE, William Frederick

William Frederick Chamlee died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his home in Toro Canyon with his wife, Ninfa Mirambel Chamlee by his side.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Adelle Newton Chamlee, his parents, Harold Chamlee and Alice Reily Chamlee, and one sister, Patricia.

Born in Eureka California in 1938, Bill lived in country environments until the age of 12 when the family moved to Santa Barbara where he attended S.B. Junior High and High School. He had a love of country life and pursued hunting, fishing, and scuba diving. He was a charter member of the Blue Fins Diving Club, the Boy Scouts of America Explorer level, and later joined the U.S. Navy to serve two years at Subic Bay, Philippines.

Returning to Santa Barbara, Bill went to work for his grandfather Pat Reily at C.D. Reily Machine Works where he was a member of Ironworker’s Local 433. Later he started his own business, Certified Welding Services, followed by many years as an inspector of structural steel, welding, concrete, and masonry.

Bill and Adelle were active in the LDS Carpinteria Ward serving in many capacities. They also were called to serve in Chile, S.A. twice, once at Concepcion (1989-91) and once in Santiago heading up the reconstruction of the Santiago LDS Temple (2004-05). Their home was always open to Foreign Exchange students, and friends from many backgrounds. He loved sharing his testimony about Jesus Christ.

Bill is survived by his wife, Ninfa, who lovingly cared for him until his death.

Additionally, he leaves his two sisters, Virginia (Allen) Cooper of Prescott, Kathleen Ealand-Williams (Norman) of Buellton. His five children are David (Maria), Bob (Danielle), Patricia (Karl) Buchmiller, Dan (Laurie) all of Santa Barbara County and April (Bob) Martell of Portland, OR. Bill was very proud of his 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

His interment was at Santa Barbara Cemetery, May 20th, where three generations of ancestors are buried.