Champagne at SOhO

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOAustralian singer, songwriter and guitarist Daniel Champagne will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $23 cash at the door. To purchase a ticket and get a dinner reservation, go to www.sohosb.com. The concert is for all ages. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Definitely not ‘E.T.’ Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.