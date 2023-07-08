Home Life Champagne at SOhO
COURTESY PHOTO
Australian singer, songwriter and guitarist Daniel Champagne will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $23 cash at the door. To purchase a ticket and get a dinner reservation, go to www.sohosb.com. The concert is for all ages.
