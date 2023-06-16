Champions of community service

CommUnify presents awards during 17th annual dinner in Solvang

HELENE GLASSMAN PHOTOS

The Rev. Randall Day of St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church accepts a 2023 Champions Award from CommUnify CEO Patricia Keelean during a dinner in Solvang. At the far left is Elisa Pardo, the 2-1-1 program manager.

Two hundred people across Santa Barbara County — everyone from community leaders to business owners and nonprofit directors — gathered in Solvang for CommUnify’s 17th annual Champion Dinner & Awards.

The sold-out event took place June 8 at The River Grill at Alisal Ranch. And it raised $216,154 to boost funding for seven programs in CommUnify’s Family & Youth Services division, according to a news release.

CenCal Health, the event’s lead sponsor, provided $100,000 to match the fundraising dollar for dollar.

Catherine Remak, KLITE radio’s “Morning Show” co-host, was the event’s master of ceremonies. And the evening included an energetic auction led by Jim Glines and his team, who represented three generations of the Glines family’s long tradition of auctioneering.

Patricia Keelan, left, stands with Michelle Apodaca, director of “Deckers Gives.” The Deckers Brands program was among the recipients of the Champions Award. Patricia Keelan presents the Champions Award to the Santa Maria Elks, represented here by Exalted Ruler Aaron Castellano.

CommUnify CEO Patricia Keelean expressed gratitude for the community’s support for funding to expand programs to empower youth and provide them with services in case management, behavioral health, life skills and education activities. She said these efforts are helping vulnerable adolescents to “find a path to success and a brighter and more

stable future.”

Champions Dinner recognizes individuals, nonprofits and businesses whose dedication has made Santa Barbara County a better place.

The 2023 Honorees for CommUnify’s Champions Awards are the Deckers Brands’ “Deckers Gives” program, the Rev. Randall Day of St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos and the Santa Maria Elks.

During the dinner, Michelle Apodaca, director of Deckers Gives, accepted the award on behalf of Deckers Brands. The Santa Maria Elks were represented by Exalted Ruler Aaron Castellano.

JONI KELLY PHOTO

CommUnify CEO Patricia Keelan, left, stands next to Lorraine Neenan, longtime director of Children’s Services at CommUnify, holding her Champions Award. Auctioneer Jim Glines oversees the bidding from the podium. At the far left is emcee Catherine Remak.

And Rev. Day was there to accept his award.

This year, there was also an unannounced fourth honoree: Lorraine Neenan, director of Children’s Services for CommUnify.

Ms. Neenan has been with the nonprofit for over 20 years and led efforts for early education to more than 1,000 pre-kindergarten children and their families who CommUnify’s Head Start program serves each year.

She manages CommUnify’s 23 Head Start and Early Head Start campuses, and more than 200 staff members.

The Champions Dinner was supported by more than 60 corporate and in-kind sponsors throughout Santa Barbara County.

