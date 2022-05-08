Change will do you good!

COURTESY PHOTO

Mark Meuser

Well, whether you like it or not, Gov. Gavin Newsom has determined you will be voting by mail in the June primary! The ballots will be arriving any day.

Many people erroneously believe that the June 7 election doesn’t matter. The truth is, some of the races will be completely over in June, meaning you won’t get a second chance to vote for these candidates later. This applies primarily to local elections, such as county sheriff, clerk-recorder and the race for county superintendent of schools. There will be no runoff in November as a candidate will win these races outright during this current election bid.

Moreover, in the case of the race to become our congressional representative, only the top two finishers in June will go to the November ballot. Hence, if you want your candidate to be on the November ballot, you must vote in the June primary to ensure your candidate advances to November.

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Michele Weslander Quaid

Every year I am asked for my personal ballot recommendations. I am reticent to share them in totality, because just like you, I don’t have much to go on in most of these races! Hence, what I would rather do is share a few recommendations based upon my personal knowledge of some of the candidates whom you may not be familiar with.

I am voting for Mark Meuser, a Republican, for U.S. senator. Mark is a patriot, a fighter and a personal friend. He is a very successful attorney who recently won a few U.S. Supreme Court decisions against the Newsom administration. He is one hard working guy with a great mind, two qualities that we desperately need in the U.S. Senate.

I am also voting for Michelle Weslander Quaid for Congress. As many of you know, I ran for Congress in 2020. Without hesitation thereby, I can say she is an extremely qualified candidate.

She was born here on the Central Coast to a single mother. She is the widow of a career service officer. And she herself has served our country proudly as a member of the Defense Intelligence Agency including service in both Afghanistan and Iraq. She is a scientist, a leader, and a graduate of Harvard’s school of government.

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Mike Stoker

She is a conservative running as an independent, and I believe she can win this seat if you will help her move forward to the November ballot.

For state Assembly, I am supporting Mike Stoker, a Republican, in Assembly District 37. I have known Mike Stoker for over 30 years. In my career, serving as a county government watchdog, I call tell you unequivocally that Mike was the single most effective county supervisor ever. He will serve us well in the state Assembly as he did in the EPA and in various other positions he has had over the years.

Finally, I am supporting Christy Lozano for county superintendent of schools. She is a veteran school teacher, coach, and a leader. She holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. Christy is also a veteran who served in the Air Force during 9/11 and was subsequently stationed overseas as a member of an Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.

COURTESY PHOTO

Christy Lozano

She knows and understands that our schools are failing our youth, and she will do something about it if you elect her as the next county superintendent of schools. Moreover, you should find it disturbing that the political machine that has been failing our children for decades unsuccessfully tried to keep her off the ballot!

All four of these candidates are difference makers in an otherwise status quo world wherein our government is failing us. If you want to see change then vote change! Mark Meuser, Michele Weslander Quaid, Mike Stoker and Christy Lozano are bonafide change agents!

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.