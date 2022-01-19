Changes coming to former Sea Landing

Now named Santa Barbara Landing

Sea Landing in the Santa Barbara Harbor has been sold and is now Santa Barbara Landing.

Now named “Santa Barbara Landing,” the longtime Santa Barbara Harbor business Sea Landing is taking shape under new ownership.

As a longtime resident of Santa Barbara Harbor, Santa Barbara Landing partner Jaime Diamond told the News-Press she jumped at the chance to invest in the space.

“When the city decided to seek proposals for the lease opportunity, me and the others subleasing immediately came together to form Santa Barbara Landing,” Mrs. Diamond told the News-Press. “After being here for so many years, we have had a lot of great ideas that we wished to implement. This is our chance to make that happen.”

The partners plan on implementing a robust tackle shop, an all-day coffee shop as well as more retail options to attract locals and tourists alike.

“We have big plans for a renovation which is part of why our proposal was chosen by the city,” Mrs. Diamond told the News-Press. “Whether you’re going out on one of the boats or not, we want to create a reason for people to come here.”

Mrs. Diamond explained that, historically, tourists only interacted with the harbor in order to go out on a boat or kayak. With the Santa Barbara Landing’s renovations, people can enjoy the space as the main attraction and not just as a stop on their way to the ocean.

“We’re going to clean up the beach area between the sidewalk and the boardwalk so people feel comfortable bringing their kids to play while they hang out and relax,” Mrs. Diamond told the News-Press.

Jaime and her husband own Stardust Sportfishing, which has been operating out of Santa Barbara Landing since 1995.

“My first job in Santa Barbara in 2002 was at the landing which is where my husband and I met,” Mrs. Diamond told the News-Press. “One of the other partners has been here since ‘88. We’ve all been here for quite some time now.”

The partner explained that purchasing the harbor business started as a “have to” in order to protect their own businesses. However, this essential move quickly turned into an exciting opportunity to serve the community.

“We don’t want to miss out on any opportunity to provide the best experience for our local community and tourists who enjoy Santa Barbara,” Mrs. Diamond told the News-Press. “This is such a great focal point, and we want people to feel welcome and comfortable coming over here.

