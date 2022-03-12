Changes planned for library system

GOLETA — The Black Gold Cooperative Library System, of which the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Library System is a member, is undergoing a realignment to allow Central Coast libraries to provide a more community-focused approach to their services.

That means some changes.

This month, all renewals (including autorenewals) on borrowed materials will be suspended temporarily to allow time for materials to be returned to their owning libraries, according to a news release.

All Black Gold libraries, including those in Goleta, Buellton and Solvang, will be closed April 22 and 23 for the migration of all computer files to the new library circulation software. No holds can be placed during April 22-24.

Beginning April 25, the shared Black Gold Cooperative Library System will offer titles from the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Library System, Paso Robles City Library, Santa Maria Public Library, Lompoc Public Library System, Blanchard Community Library and the Carpinteria Community Library.

The Santa Barbara Library System recently announced it’s leaving the cooperative system. Santa Barbara cardholders can apply for a Goleta, Buellton or Solvang Library card to continue accessing materials from Black Gold member libraries.

The Goleta Valley, Buellton and Solvang Libraries are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, go to www.goletavalleylibrary.org.

— Dave Mason