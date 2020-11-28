Changes proposed for Sandpiper Golf Course

COURTESY PHOTO

The owners of Sandpiper Golf Course in Goleta are proposing some changes to the facilities.

GOLETA — The owners of the 194-acre Sandpiper Golf Course, at 7925 Hollister Ave., in Goleta, have approached Goleta city officials about making potential changes to its facilities.

The applicant requested that the Design Review Board conduct a Conceptual Design Review of the proposal for feedback on a building design and parking lot changes.

The property owner is considering replacing the existing, 50-year-old 9,305 square foot clubhouse and cart barn with a new approximately 24,000-square foot, 35-foot tall, two-story clubhouse and cart barn building.

The building would have a basement and its square footage is included in the total.

Other changes include reconfiguring the 125-space parking lot to have the entrance aligned with Cathedral Oaks Road.

New landscaping would then be added to both sides of Hollister Avenue.

The project’s architect indicated that the design of the clubhouse is inspired by “the natural landscape and site conditions of the grassy rolling hills of the course, the bluff and the ocean.”

No formal land use applications have been filed yet.

If the applicant moves forward after the CDR hearing is held, they would then have to submit, at a minimum, Development Plan and Coastal Development Plan applications for review.

After that, California Environmental Quality Act analysis would be conducted, followed by approval from the California Coastal Commission.

A CDR of the proposal will be held at the next DRB meeting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 8. The meeting can be viewed live on Channel 19 or viewed live or recorded at www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

— Grayce McCormick