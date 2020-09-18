Channel Islands council to discuss space mission

The NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council is holding a meeting today to discuss the space mission at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The meeting, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., will also include an update from Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Management. The meeting is virtual and open to the public, according to officials.

The 21 members will discuss an overview of the space mission and the NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries’ revision of the management plan for CINMS.

The CINMS is seeking input from the Sanctuary Advisory Council to re-evaluate requirements and approaches.

To register for the meeting, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/711256889340280843.

The webinar ID number is 241-985-427.

For more information about the sanctuary’s management plan update process, visit https://channelislands.noaa.gov/manage/plan/revision.html.

— Grayce McCormick