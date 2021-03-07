Channel Islands National Park officials to provide update

SANTA BARBARA — Channel Islands National Park Superintendent Ethan McKinley and Biosecurity Manager Juliana Matos will review the park’s progress during this past year in a Zoom presentation hosted by the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The free presentation will take place at 7 p.m. March 18.

The officials will discuss important updates and future directions for the park in 2021, including the opening of the new Scorpion Pier, proposals on use of the main ranch buildings on Santa Rosa Island, and planning efforts for backcountry and wilderness areas.

In addition to the park update, the park, U.S. Navy and Ms. Matos will discuss the latest developments for biosecurity on the islands.

Mr. McKinley was selected to serve as superintendent of the park in 2019, bringing 12 years of previous experience with the National Park Service. According to a news release, he’s one of the youngest superintendents in the system, but with a strong background in leveraging private-sector partnerships to further the Park Service’s goals of resource conservation and public access.

Ms. Matos promotes the importance of biosecurity through education and outreach, and implements strategies to help prevent, detect and respond to new invasive species introductions to the Channel Islands.

The presentation is free, but registration is required at sbmm.org/santa-barbara-events.

— Grayce McCormick