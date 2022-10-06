Channel Islands National Park seeks public comments

Channel Islands National Park is seeking community input during a 30-day public review of the park’s fire management plan.

The National Park Service is required by policy to have fire management plans for all units with burnable vegetation.

Channel Islands National Park’s current plan was written in 2006 and last updated in 2013. It has expired due to changes in the National Environmental Policy Act and categorical exclusion use, according to a news release.

Under the proposed action, the National Park Service would:

— Better identify and describe defensive space principles around park structures and critical resources.

— Better identify the methods of prescribed fire used within the park.

The public is invited to review the project and submit input before Nov. 5 at parkplanning.nps.gov/chis_fmp.

Park staff will discuss the plan during a virtual meeting, open to the public, from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12. To participate, go to parkplanning.nps.gov/chis_fmp, where there will later be a link to a recording.

— Katherine Zehnder