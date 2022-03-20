Channel Islands park seeks input on fire plan

The Channel Islands National Park is asking for public input as it updates its fire management plan.

The park last updated its fire management plan in 2013.

The National Parks Service is working on plans for all areas with burnable vegetation. The NPS is seeking to better identify methods of prescribed fire within the park and describe defensive space principles around park structures and critical resources, according to a news release.

A public meeting is scheduled for April 5 at 4 p.m. that will include an overview of the project. The meeting will be virtual and can be found at parkplanning.nps.gov/chis_fmp.

Public comments can be made through NPS here: parkplanning.nps.gov/chis_fmp.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn