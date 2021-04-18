Channelkeeper presents student art show

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper is presenting its 18th annual student art show, artist reception and award ceremony on Thursday, which will take place virtually as part of the Youth Day at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival.

This year’s theme is “What the Channel Means to Me,” aiming to inspire local students to reflect on their connection to the Santa Barbara Channel and to create art that celebrates the area’s natural beauty and diversity. “Channelkeeper is honored to present our 18th annual student art show,” said Penny Owens, Channelkeeper education director. “Every year, we are so impressed and inspired by the caliber of the student artwork. Channelkeeper is dedicated to protecting our local waterways and also to fostering environmental awareness and stewardship in today’s youth to ensure that they join us in our efforts. Seeing the artwork celebrating the natural beauty of the Santa Barbara Channel and the messages and artist statements by the students gives me hope that our future is in good hands.”

The contest is open to high school students from Carpinteria to Goleta, and past participating schools include Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos, Carpinteria, San Marcos and Santa Barbara High schools. Local artist Claudia Borfiga will jury the show and judge pieces based on creativity, technical skill, sense of style and interpretation of the theme.

State Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, will announce the student award winners during the virtual reception at 3:55 p.m. on Thursday. The awards include cash prizes donated by long-time student art show sponsor Trillium Enterprises, Inc.

“Channelkeeper is a vital part of our community that educates and protects the coast and waterways,” said Sen. Limón. “I am grateful to present remarks to the students of Channelkeeper’s annual Student Art Show. It’s such an important opportunity for students to create art that raises awareness about the beauty and importance of protecting the Channel. Their artwork is incredibly meaningful and can inspire others in our community to protect it.”

Awards include first, second, third and Honorable Mention, along with Juror’s Choice awards. Cash awards will be provided to the winners, with first place receiving $200 and two tickets to the concert of his or her choice at the Santa Barbara Bowl; second place receiving $125; third place $75; and Juror’s Choice/Honorable Mentions receiving $25. A special $100 “Environmental Ethic” prize will be awarded to the piece that best embodies the ethical and moral relationship between human beings and the natural environment.

The award-winning artwork will be displayed in the State Street office window of the Community Environmental Council at 1219 State St. for the week of April 26 through April 30, following the student reception and award ceremony on Thursday.

For more information, email Penny@sbck.org or visit www.sbck.org.

