Channelkeeper to host cleanup this weekend

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s Watershed Brigade is hosting a dispersed clean-up event Saturday and Sunday to complement local Earth Day celebrations.

The focus of the weekend clean-up is on front country trails and turnouts, where trash often accumulates. Trailside litter flows through creeks and storm drains directly to the ocean, which the Watershed Brigade’s community of environmental volunteers works to prevent.

For this dispersed event, volunteers will head out independently to different trails, front country parking areas and turnouts along the South Coast to remove trash. The goal over the weekend is to clean trails and turnouts throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Organizers have created a map and sign-up form to ensure that participants target as many trail areas as possible.

Channelkeeper’s Watershed Brigade is a community of volunteers dedicated to keeping local watersheds and beaches clean. Members remove trash from trails, creeks, rivers, urban areas and beaches. By sharing their photos and information, volunteers earn points that make them eligible for perks and prizes.

While this year’s Earth Day celebration was virtual, the Watershed Brigade invites the community to complement the online festivities by heading outdoors to clean up trash, supporting Channelkeeper’s goal to make water swimmable, fishable and drinkable for all.

Community members can help the organization achieve this by signing up to clean a trail area in the watershed. Visit https://www.sbck.org/brigade/watershed-brigade-event/ for information or email Molly@sbck.org.

