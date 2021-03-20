Chan’s late touchdown propels Cardinals in opener

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Bishop Diego’s Buddy Melgoza cruises to the end zone on a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown on Friday night.

A late start to the football season had a dramatically late finish for Bishop Diego High on Friday night.

Junior running back Marcus Chan scored on a three-yard run with just 1:33 remaining to rally the Cardinals to a 13-7 victory over St. Bonaventure at Santa Barbara City College’s La Playa Stadium.

Bishop’s defense, which gave up 174 yards by halftime, stiffened up to blank the Seraphs in the second half, allowing just 61 additional yards while forcing them to punt four times.

The Cardinals did mount a goal line stand in the first half, stopping a fourth-and-goal play to start the second quarter.

Bishop scored with 3:41 left in the first half when Buddy Melgoza intercepted a pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. The snap on the conversion kick was mishandled, leaving the score at 6-0.

St. Bonaventure responded with a TD of its own, with quarterback Manny Rosales scoring on a seven-yard run with 30 seconds left in the half. The Seraphs kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

Chan led Bishop’s rushing attack, which picked up 144 yards on 27 carries. The Cardinals completed 7-of-18 passes for 51 yards. St. Bonaventure gained 235 total yards — 103 passing and 132 rushing in 27 carries.

Bishop will play host to Camarillo next Friday.

FILLMORE 14, DOS PUEBLOS 13

A missed field goal in the waning seconds helped the Flashes come out victorious in the season opener at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

After trailing 6-0 in the second quarter, Dos Pueblos had a pair of big plays wiped out by penalty, including a 64-yard touchdown pass from Josiah Severson and Tim Lisi.

After regaining possession later in the quarter, Severson drew a roughing the passer penalty to get the Chargers inside the 10. Daniel Santacruz scored from one-yard out, but the TD was again negated due to a DP penalty. Santacruz found the end zone on the next play to help DP take a 7-6 lead.

Ryan Fredrickson intercepted a Fillmore pass on the next drive, allowing DP to get the ball back in Flashes territory with nine seconds left in the first half. Severson connected with Lisi, followed by a Gregory Tripathi field goal to help DP take a 10-6 lead.

Fillmore’s Anthony Chessani was able to gash the Charger defense for a pair of long runs in the third. Justice Rodriguez would score to cap off the drive, and he added the two-point conversion to make it 14-10.

To open the fourth, Dos Pueblos had the ball inside the red zone but again settled for a Tripathi field goal.

The Chargers got the ball back trailing by one with less than three minutes left. Severson and Lisi connected on a pair of third downs on the drive, with the QB adding a first-down scramble, to set the Chargers up inside the Fillmore 30.

Tripathi’s 36-yard attempt sailed wide right, and a kneel down sealed the victory for the Flashes.

LOMPOC 24, SANTA YNEZ 7

Cavin Ross tossed a pair of first half touchdowns to help the Braves win their season opener.

Ross found Cailin Daniels and Joker Dickerson for scores in the half. Official stats were not made available.

Big Game canceled due to COVID-19

The waiting game will be that much longer for the varsity squads at both Santa Barbara and San Marcos.

Late Thursday, it was reported that the Royals had a positive COVID-19 case and Friday night’s 61st annual Big Game was called off.

Santa Barbara coach J.T. Stone confirmed that the game was off on Friday morning and said the team was looking to pick up an opponent for today. No game had been scheduled as of Friday night.

News-Press Associate Editor Mitchell White contributed to this report.

email: sports@newspress.com