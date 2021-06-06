CHAPMAN, Margaret “Margo”

Margaret “Margo” Ann (Youngstrom) Chapman, 92, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, passed away on May 14, 2021, in Long Beach, California.

Margo was born on October 20, 1928, in Alta, Iowa to Carl and Dorothy (Andre) Youngstrom and was raised on a farm near Nemaha, Iowa. She graduated with honors from Central Methodist College in Missouri in 1951. Shortly after graduation, she married Dr. Charles G. Chapman. They moved to Santa Barbara in 1959, a town they loved, established roots and raised their family.

Margo found joy in spending time with family and friends, with bi-annual trips to Yosemite and Christmas gatherings among her favorite memories, and dedicating herself to serving the Santa Barbara community. She was a lifelong learner, an avid reader and traveler. Margo had a passion for music and the arts, supporting CAMA, Music Academy of the West, Quire of Voyces, the symphony, opera, museums, and theater. She was an active member in her church at both La Mesa Community Church-UCC and First Congregational Church.

Margo’s commitment to service was evident in the number of organizations she was involved with over the years. She served as President of Child Abuse Listening and Mediation (CALM), the Community Arts Music Association (CAMA), and the Parent Teacher Association (PTA). Margo chaired the Santa Barbara Commission for Women. She was on the Board of Santa Barbara’s Toba Sister City and California’s Medical Auxiliary. Margo served as an advisor to the Junior League, the Visiting Nurse Association and it’s Area Agency on Aging.

Margo was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Charles G. Chapman. She is survived by her six children, John (Roxanne), Andrea Sears (Sidney), Richard, Julia (Charles Andres), James (Tracie), and Carol (Brian Billard). She was blessed with seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will hold a private service at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CALM or CAMA or raise a toast in her memory with a glass of champagne.