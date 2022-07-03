CHAPMAN, Mark Roger

Mark Roger Chapman passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on the morning of June 20, 2022. Mark was born on October 17, 1949, in North Hollywood, the third child born to Roger and Cornelia Chapman. His family moved to Santa Barbara in 1954 and so began his lifelong love of the Santa Barbara area. A graduate of San Marcos High School, he then attended a year of college in Hawaii. In his early years if he wasn’t in school, he could always be found at the beach surfing. Mark’s family made regular trips to England in the summer to visit his mother’s family, and as a result, his interest and love of the greater world developed. During the course of his life Mark traveled to many countries including Africa, Western Europe and Central America, just to name a few. He was a lover of music, especially “southern rock and the British Invasion.” Live concerts were one of his great joys. He attended, among others, a Beatles concert, many Rolling Stones, Elton John, and Faces shows. He was always happy to entertain everyone with his stories, interesting adventures, and quick wit.

For a period of time Mark owned a surf shop on Mason Street and developed a body surfing tool which sadly came before its time. His main livelihood was driving. He drove big rigs and heavy equipment for the Santa Barbara transfer station, but his real pride was his many years of employment with the Santa Barbara trolley narrating tours. Mark had an encyclopedic knowledge of Santa Barbara and was proud to share it with the countless visitors he encountered.

Mark is preceded by his mother and father, and an infant daughter. He is survived by his wife Kate, sons Colin and Nathan Chapman and his four grandchildren. Also, sister Devon of Sand Point, Santa Barbara, brothers Gorge Andrew of Santa Barbara and Jon of Carpinteria. Mark valued his friendships and had a lifelong connection with his best friends Bob, Toby, Bruce, and Noel, who were all present at his birthday in 2021. They should know they were much loved. A celebration of Marks life will be arranged in the future.

For information please email Devon at dchapwoman@hotmail.com