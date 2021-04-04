Chargers throw combined no-hitter against Pirates

Kellen Montgomery, Mikey Perez and Joe Talarico threw a combined no-hitter on Saturday in the Chargers’ 13-0 win over Santa Ynez.

Montgomery went the first give innings and struck out seven. Perez struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth and Talarico fanned a pair in the seventh.

Ryan Speshyock went 3-4 and finished a single shy of the cycle. He drove in three and scored three times. Talarico went 2-3 with a homer, scoring three times and driving in two.

BISHOP DIEGO 8, CABRILLO 6

Ashton Pelli had a pair of hits, as Isaac Veal and Devin Goodwin helped pace the Cardinals’ offense on Saturday.

The victory was the first for coach Pete Stathopolous. Pelli tossed five innings, and Jack Stowe and Nico Sanchez also worked in relief.

SAN MARCOS 5, LOMPOC 1

Nick Fells registered six strikeouts on the mound and had multiple hits at the plate in the Royals win on Saturday.

Joaquin Sandoval and Aidan Mandel also had multiple hits, and Emmett Speake doubled in the victory.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UCSB 5-5, HAWAII 4-6

Rodney Boone struck out 11 over seven innings, while Christian Kirtley drove in three to pace the Gauchos on Saturday in Game One at Hawaii.

Boone improved to 5-1 on the season and Carter Benbrook earned the save, tossing two innings and allowing one run and striking out five.

In Game Two, the Gauchos jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Kirtley’s double drove in Cole Cummings, who later scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach Rodriguez. Cummings’ two-run double made it 4-0. Hawaii tied the game in the second inning, and added one run in the fourth and another in the fifth.

The Gauchos drew within one, 6-5, on an RBI single by Kirtley in the seventh. Rodriguez followed with a single, but Cummings was thrown out as he attempted to score the tying run.

UCSB loaded the bases in the ninth courtesy of a pair of hit batsmen, but Kyle Johnson flied out to end the game.

The two teams will meet again at 4:05 p.m. today.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

WESTMONT 3, SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN 0

The Westmont women’s volleyball team improved to 13-0 and remains unbeaten in conference play with their sweep on Saturday over San Diego Christian.

Lexi Malone had eight kills and Madison Morrison dished out 14 assists in the victory. Westmont won with scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-17.

Hali Galloway had 22 digs and Sydny Dunn had 13 digs in the victory. The fourth-ranked Warriors improve to 10-0 in Golden State Athletic Conference competition.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

UCSB 3, UC IRVINE 0

Roy McFarland notched 10 kills and Casey McGarry added 33 assists and 10 digs in the Gauchos sweep on Saturday against UC Irvine.

UCSB (10-4, 5-3 in Big West) won by scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-19 and finished the regular season with a 5-0 record against the Anteaters this year.

Dayne Chalmers added nine digs and Randy DeWeese had eight kills in the win.

UCSB outhit Irvine .295 to .204 and were able to capitalize on 13 errors by Irvine.

PREP TRACK

Rinaldi sets meet records in loss

Carpinteria’s Vincent Rinaldi set meet records in the 100 meter and 200 meter races on Saturday in the Warriors loss to the Dragons.

Rinaldi took the 100 with a time of 11.11 and the 200 with a time of 22.25.

The boys were defeated 68-56 and the girls lost 71-42.

Esai Vega won the shot and discus. He came within an inch of his personal best in the shot with a toss of 38-7 ¾. His discus toss was 125-9.

Ainslee Alexander took the long jump (15-3 ¼) and triple jump (31-11) and Alexandra Zapata took the 400 meters with a time of 66.14.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UCSB 9, CAL POLY 6

Madelyn McNally and Ally Nodohara each drove in a pair in UCSB’s win on Saturday to complete a three-game sweep of the Mustangs.

UCSB (8-18, 5-4 in Big West) scored five times in the third inning, capped off by McNally’s run-scoring double. Nodohara homered to open the scoring.

The Gauchos added two more in the sixth on singles by McNally and Ashley Donaldson. Teah Thies added an RBI single in the sixth.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

WESTMONT 3, CAL LUTHERAN 0

Reese Davidson, Isabelle Berthoud and Bri Johnson each found the back of the net in the Warriors win on Saturday.

Berthoud and Teagan Matye also added assists in the victory.

The Warriors (6-4, 6-4 in GSAC) scored twice in the first half on 11 shots on goal. Overall, Westmont took 19 shots compared to just three for Cal Lutheran.

Johnson scored in the 14th minute, Davidson’s goal came in the 31st minute and Berthoud’s unassisted goal came in the 47th minute.

MEN’S SOCCER

WESTMONT 5, CAL LUTHERAN 0

Owens Bates and Tyler Young each scored a pair of goals in Westmont’s scrimmage on Saturday.

The Warriors, ranked No. 17 in the nation, scored four goals in the second half.

