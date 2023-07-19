Charges dropped against homeless woman

As expected, charges were dismissed Monday against Nellie Gackowska — a homeless woman Rebecca Brand says assaulted her with Ms. Brand’s cellphone on Christmas Eve outside Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office decided to drop the case, and the dismissal was made official Monday in Superior Court Judge Michael Carrozzo’s courtroom at the Santa Barbara courthouse.

“The charges were dismissed yesterday (Monday) because we could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Branch told the News-Press Tuesday morning in an email. “We explored a variety of different charges, but with the current state of the evidence, we could not proceed on the case.”

Ms. Brand told the News-Press Sunday that she felt disillusioned with the criminal justice system after sitting in a meeting Friday with Deputy District Attorney Branch; Judith Hall, an investigator with the District Attorney’s Office, and Araceli Huerta, witness/victim program advocate. That’s when Ms. Branch told Ms. Brand that the District Attorney’s Office would discontinue its efforts to prosecute the case.

After the meeting, Ms. Brand wrote a letter that she emailed Sunday to Ms. Branch, Ms. Huerta and Ms. Hall. She emailed copies of the letter to the News-Press, Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, Santa Barbara City Councilmember Eric Friedman and Rita McGaw, supervisor in the witness/victim program.

Ms. Brand wrote that she didn’t understand why the charges were being dropped.

She contended that evidence of her bruising and her doctor’s appointment on the matter constitute evidence of an assault.

A photo of Ms. Brand’s bruised thigh appeared in Monday’s News-Press. She attached the photo to the letter she emailed Ms. Branch, Ms. Hall and Ms. Huerta.

“Ms. Branch said that a legal element is that at the time of the report to the police, the phone had been returned to my custody. That is beside the point,” Ms. Brand wrote in her letter. “It was only after I had loudly told Nellie I had a tracker on my phone that she threw my phone on the counter at the sushi restaurant. That is NOT returning my phone to me, but disposing of the phone because at that time the police were clearly on their way.

“It seems reasonable to assume she didn’t want to be caught with the phone in her custody,” Ms. Branch said. “Nellie certainly never handed the phone back to me.”

