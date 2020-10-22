Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio to perform at Lobero

SANTA BARBARA — The Lobero Theatre will host its third exclusive “Live From the Lobero Presents” pay-per-view event on Friday, this time featuring a performance from the Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio.

As with the Lobero’s first and second livestreams featuring Kenny Loggins and KT Tunstall, respectively, the series’ third installment will have jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd performing on the theater’s stage without an audience. Mr. Lloyd will be accompanied by pianist Gerald Clayton and guitarist Anthony Wilson.

Tickets for the show are $15 and can be purchased online at the Lobero Theatre website, livefromthelobero.org.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. PST and ticket holders will be able to view it on Vimeo anytime within 72 hours after the show.

— Josh Grega