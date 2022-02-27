Charlie Huiner Elected to Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors

COURTESY PHOTO

Charles Huiner

SANTA BARBARA — Charlie Huiner has joined the board of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Mr. Huiner has almost two decades of experience in the healthcare sector and is an accomplished medical technology entrepreneur.

“Charlie is clearly an astute strategic thinker, a faculty that will undoubtedly serve our organization well. We are very pleased to have him as a Board member,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson.

Mr. Huiner currently serves as president and CEO of Modulim, a medical imaging company headquartered in Irvine.

Previously, he held leadership roles at three Santa Barbara-based companies: chief operating officer at Sientra, vice president of marketing and business development at InTouch Health, and director of corporate development and strategy at Inamed Corp. (now Allergan).

His prior experience also includes a stint as vice president of corporate development at Isolagen (now Fibrocell Science). Mr. Huiner earned his bachelor’s degree at Williams College and a master’s in business administration in finance and marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

— Katherin Zehnder