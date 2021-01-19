Charm around every corner

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Jorge Gonzalez, of Riverside sits with his two-month-old English Bulldog Lily on a tile bench at the entrance to Stearns Wharf. They are visiting Santa Barbara with family.

A bench outside of MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, depicts a train cruising through Santa Barbara.

The Spanish Colonial architecture is met with a California twist, as tiles display surfboards and fish. This bench is located by the visitor center at 1 Garden St.

Californian daytrippers have made trips to Santa Barbara throughout the pandemic, leaving one picturesque city for another. Some may ask, why Santa Barbara?

There are obvious answers, such as the views and the weather. But then there are the details.

The Spanish Colonial architecture seeps throughout downtown, even making its way to the benches upon which visitors sit.

Spanish tiles can present a picture or collection of pictures. Others tell a story — a literal story.

One bench at Stearns Wharf honors “The Popcorn Man,” the late Everett Nicholin (1890-1980), who sold popcorn at the foot of the wharf.

The small pieces like the design of benches are part of Santa Barbara’s character.

— Annelise Hanshaw