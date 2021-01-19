Charm around every corner

Californian daytrippers have made trips to Santa Barbara throughout the pandemic, leaving one picturesque city for another. Some may ask, why Santa Barbara?
There are obvious answers, such as the views and the weather. But then there are the details.
The Spanish Colonial architecture seeps throughout downtown, even making its way to the benches upon which visitors sit.
Spanish tiles can present a picture or collection of pictures. Others tell a story — a literal story.
One bench at Stearns Wharf honors “The Popcorn Man,” the late Everett Nicholin (1890-1980), who sold popcorn at the foot of the wharf.
The small pieces like the design of benches are part of Santa Barbara’s character.
— Annelise Hanshaw