CHASE, Nancy

May 19, 1927 – September 1, 2022

Nancy was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Charles and Gretchen (Greenleaf) Chase and grew up with her two sisters, Gretchen (Miller) and Barbara (Jefferson) and her faithful Irish Setter, Rastis McGoofis Magullius Chase. She leaves behind her four children, Randy, Linda, Camilla and Bob, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who will forever miss her legendary smile, energy and vitality. Nancy resided in SB for 65 years and was active in numerous foundations, including Hospice of Santa Barbara. Most notably, she shared her outstanding piano skills with numerous organizations, and instilled an early love of music in her children. Nancy was an avid hiker (hiking the Swiss Alps in her 80s), a beloved friend, a voracious reader, a curious student of life and loved the color pink. She wrote a book of poetry in her 70s aptly entitled “Music In My Soul.” She is now reunited with loved ones, sharing her beautiful smile, music and soul.