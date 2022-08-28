CHASE, Ronald Walter

Ron was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Walter and Adeline Chase. He graduated from Detroit’s Aero Mechanics High School. Ron served in the Korean War as an Army Mechanic. After getting out of the service, Ron came to Santa Barbara where he met and married Janice Cota, a Santa Barbara native.

Ron worked for Hendry Brothers Blacksmith Shop until the shop closed. He then opened his own small business, Ron Chase Welding. Ron was a renowned Certified Master Welder and later worked for Western Welding in Goleta. His welding career was capped off by becoming an instructor at Santa Barbara City College. His students remember his principle teaching of “Safety First.”

Ron was an accomplished piano and accordion player. In addition to the local piano group, he was a co-founding member of the Accordion International Music Society of Santa Barbara. Ron and his fellow musicians performed at many musical functions around town. His musical playing exuded the joy of life he carried in his heart.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Janice. He is survived by his companion Georgia Martin; his children, Valerie, Loretta, Michael, Katrina, Donald, and Eric; and his three grandchildren, Ronald, Taylor, and Ashley.