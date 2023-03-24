Chaucer to host ‘Sex Talks’ authors

COURTESY PHOTOS Xander and Vanessa Marin will discuss their book, “Sex Talks,” April 6 at Chaucer’s Books in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Chacuer’s Books is set to host local New York Times bestselling authors Vanessa and Xander Marin for a book talk and signing.

Their bestselling book, “Sex Talks,” focuses on the importance of communication in a healthy sexual relationship.

The book talk and signing will take place at 6 p.m. April 6 at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St., Santa Barbara.

According to a news release, Mr. Marin left a cushy career in order to talk about sex with his wife all day. He likes to show that someone doesn’t need a graduate degree or license to be a great communicator.

Mrs. Marin is a licensed psychotherapist specializing in sex therapy with a bachelor’s degree in human sexuality and sociology from Brown University and a master’s degree in counseling psychology.

Their book’s emphasis on better communication is covered through five conversations that the Marins view as essential to having a healthy sex life.

— Caleb Beeghly