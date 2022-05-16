Chaucer’s Books hosting discussion with author of California history book

COURTESY PHOTOS

John Mack Faragher will discuss his book “California: An American History” during a Chaucer’s Books program.

Chaucer’s Books is hosting a virtual event with author John Mack Faragher to discuss his book “California: An American History.”

The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. May 26.

Mr. Faragher’s book explores California’s history and support for diversity. It details the stories of people who sued for their freedom, survived genocide and more.

Mr. Faragher is the Howard R. Lamar Professor of History and American Studies at Yale University, where he also works as the director of the Lamar Center for the Study of Frontiers and Borders.

His May 26 talk can be viewed at us06web.zoom.us/j/87460244632 or youtube.com/channel/UCRVxV4ZOqkmnBj8TvT25NFQ.

— Kaitlyn Schalhorn

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com