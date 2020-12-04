Chaucer’s Books hosts discussion with local authors

COURTESY PHOTOS

Isaac Seigel-Boettner created the illustrations in “Island Visions,” a book about the Channel Islands he co-published with his brother.

Chaucer’s Books invites bibliophiles to dive into the new book “Island Visions,” co-authored by Santa Barbara locals (and brothers) Jacob Seigel Brielle and Isaac Seigel-Boettner.

The store will hold a virtual discussion with the authors at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 via Zoom.

“Island Visions” is a colorful book that tells the tales that emerge from the Channel Islands. It is dedicated to the late Santa Barbara oceanographer Mike DeGruy.

Jacob Seigel Brielle sought the stories of the Channel Islands and wove them together with narrative.

The brothers, local to Santa Barbara, believe in telling stories that hide in plain sight. “Island Visions,” their newly published book, explores an island chain seemingly in their backyard.

The brothers have a long history with Chaucer’s, stemming back to family outings sifting through the stacks. Television wasn’t an option for them, and they sought out creative endeavors.

As an adolescent, Mr. Seigel Brielle spent time exploring new worlds through the pages of books, giving him a global perspective while still exploring locally.

Growing up, Mr. Seigel-Boettner was often found doodling in the margins of his notes. When he took a “junk art” class at Santa Barbara Middle School, he learned to harness his visual talents.

After college, the brothers co-founded Pedal Born Pictures, a creative agency that tells the stories of things that may otherwise be overlooked. They have been hired by National Geographic, Make A Wish Foundation, Google and other prominent clients.

Now they explore the mystery and majestic stories of the Channel Islands.

To join the online event, go to zoom.us/j/96842086263. And for more information, visit chaucersbooks.com/event/chaucers-virtudal-author-discussion-island-visions-authors-jacob-seigel-brielle-and-isaac.

— Annelise Hanshaw