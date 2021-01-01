Chaucer’s Books plans Sleuths and Sidekicks night

COURTESY PHOTOS

Santa Barbara local Lida Sideris is one of four authors participating in “Sleuths and Sidekicks” night, hosted by Chaucer’s Books.

Santa Barbara bookstore Chaucer’s Books is inviting readers to dive into the mystery genre in conversation with authors Jen Collins Moore, Carol Pouilot, Tina deBellegarde and Santa Barbara’s own Lida Sideris.

The evening of “Sleuths and Sidekicks” will begin at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 via Zoom.

Lida Sideris, a Santa Barbara local, is the author of the Southern California Mystery Series. Her latest release “Slightly Murderous Intent” (Level Best Books, $16.95) follows rookie lawyer and spunky sleuth Corrie Locke as she seeks to find a loose shooter.

All four books discussed during the event follow mysteries and the investigators who solve them.

Ms. Sideris, like Corrie Locke, graduated from law school and worked as an entertainment attorney fresh out of school. She won the Helen McCloy Mystery Writers of America Scholarship Award for her first book.

Next, Jen Collins Moore will discuss her debut novel “Murder at the Piazza” (Level Best Books, $16.95).

It follows Maggie White, an empty nester exploring Rome on her husband’s expat assignment. The mystery starts when she finds her boss dead and becomes the prime suspect.

Ms. Moore lives in Chicago with her husband and two sons and is the founder of Meez Meals, a popular meal kit service in Chicago.

Carol Pouliot’s “Threshold of Deceit: A Blackwell and Watson Time-Travel Mystery” (Level Best Books, $18.95) investigates the mysterious death of Frankie Russo. The investigation gets complicated with a missing witness, second body and a disappearance.

“Threshold of Deceit” is the second book in the series, and Ms. Pouliot is writing a third book. She is a retired language teacher and former owner of a translation agency.

Tina deBellegarde will read from her debut novel “Winter Witness” (Level Best Books, $16.95). It follows the investigation of the death of a beloved nun in a sleepy Catskill Mountain town.

The nun’s best friend divulges secrets to amateur sleuth Bianca St. Denis, who unravels the mysteries in her new town.

“Winter Witness” was nominated for both the Retreat West and the Blue Pencil Agency’s First Novel Award.

Ms. deBellegarde lives in Catskill, N.Y., with her husband, Denis, and cat, Shelby.

To attend the discussion, visit zoom.us/j/95336161123 at the time of the event.

— Annelise Hanshaw