Chaucer’s Books presents ‘Gordo’ author

Artist and author Jaime Cortez will be featured in a Chaucer’s Books virtual chat at 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

Mr. Cortez is the author of “Gordo,” the first collection of his short stories. “Gordo” is set in the 1970s at a migrant workers camp near Watsonville in Santa Cruz County.

To attend this Zoom event, click onto us06web.zoom.us/j/82093290992.

For event information, go to www.chaucersbooks.com.

To watch Chaucer’s programs on YouTube, go to www.youtube.com/channel/UCRVxV4ZOqkmnBj8TvT25NFQ.

— Dave Mason